Ruth Slenczynska: Pianist releases new album to celebrate 90-year career

She is considered a child prodigy and is the last living student of the famous pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff. Even at the age of 97, he continues to give concerts.

Pianist started playing at the age of four.

The American pianist celebrated her 97th birthday this Saturday, January 15, marking an astronomical milestone in her 90-year career that began in the 1920s. To commemorate the occasion, Slenczynska announced that she was resigning from her contract will be quitting with producer Decca Classics, with whom he had worked since 1960, and releasing a solo album, My Life in Music, in March.

Speaking of the new album, Slenczynska said: “Who has ever heard of a pianist my age making another album? Music should bring joy. If mine is still making people happy, then it’s doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Slenczynska was born in California in 1925 to Polish immigrants. He made his concert debut at the age of four, and a year later he presented a work by Beethoven on television.

Slenczynska made her European debut in Berlin at the age of six, and now, 92 years later, this legendary performer continues to wow audiences around the world with her musical talent. The ninety-year-old is considered the last living student of the composer-pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff.

It is believed that the young pianist took the place of the musician after an injury. According to sources close to her, the two often had tea together and to this day Slenczynska wears a Fabergé necklace given to her by Rachmaninoff.

Ruth also had connections with another composer, the American Samuel Barber, and heard his famous ‘Adagio for Strings’ before the work even had a title. Slenczynska has even performed for four US Presidents, including a Mozart duet with President Harry S. Truman, and also played at the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy.

During his detention, the pianist posted videos of Beethoven sonatas on YouTube to celebrate the German composer’s 250th birthday. One of the videos has over 60,000 views.

Despite her age, the pianist is still an active performer and recently performed at the Chopin International Festival and Friends in October at the Polish Embassy in New York. On February 6 he celebrates his 97th birthday with a recital at Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania.

The American’s new album My Life in Music explores the music of Chopin, a composer who greatly influenced the young pianist’s childhood. The album also features music by composers such as Debussy, Grieg and Bach.

Slenczynska said she was forced by her father, Josef Slenczynski, an experienced violinist, to practice Chopin’s 24 Etudes every morning before breakfast. He later gained a reputation as one of the most famous Chopin interpreters of his time.