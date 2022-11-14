Russia’s Lavrov treated at hospital

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Overseas Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital due to a well being concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, a number of Indonesian authorities stated Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Russia’s prime diplomat arrived on the resort island the earlier night to participate within the assembly of the world’s main economies, which begins Tuesday.

Russian Overseas Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later denied that Lavrov had been hospitalized, calling it “the very best stage of fakes.” She didn’t tackle whether or not he had obtained medical remedy.

She posted a video of Lavrov, trying wholesome in a T-shirt and shorts, through which he was requested to touch upon the report.

“They’ve been writing about our president for 10 years that he’s fallen sick. It’s a sport that’s not new in politics,” Lavrov says within the video.

Russia’s state information company Tass individually cited Lavrov as saying, “I’m within the lodge, studying supplies for the summit tomorrow.”

Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official on the G-20 assembly, which U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and different leaders are attending.

4 Indonesian authorities and medical officers informed The Related Press that Lavrov was handled on the Sanglah Hospital within the provincial capital, Denpasar.

All the officers declined to be recognized as they weren’t approved to debate the matter publicly. Two of the individuals stated Lavrov had been handled for a coronary heart situation.

The hospital, Bali’s greatest, didn’t instantly remark.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance on the G-20 had been unsure till final week, when officers confirmed he wouldn’t come and that Russia can be represented by Lavrov as an alternative.

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is anticipated to be among the many points mentioned on the two-day G-20 assembly, which brings collectively officers from international locations representing greater than 80% of the world’s financial output.

Biden and Xi had been assembly individually forward of the summit of their first in-person talks for the reason that U.S. president took workplace.