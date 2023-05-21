Russia’s Latest Sanctions on U.S. Officials Turn to Trump Enemies

Russia has expanded its checklist of sanctioned Individuals in a tit-for-tat retaliation for the newest curbs imposed by america. However what is especially putting is how a lot President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia is adopting perceived enemies of former President Donald J. Trump as his personal.

Among the many 500 individuals singled out for journey and monetary restrictions on Friday have been Individuals seen as adversaries by Mr. Trump, together with Letitia James, the state lawyer common of New York who has investigated and sued him. Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state of Georgia who rebuffed Mr. Trump’s strain to reverse the result of the 2020 election, additionally made the checklist. And Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot the pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021, was one other notable identify.

None of these three has something to do with Russia coverage and the one motive they might have come to Moscow’s consideration is as a result of Mr. Trump has publicly assailed them. The Russian Overseas Ministry provided no particular clarification for why they might be included on the checklist however did say that amongst its targets have been “these in authorities and legislation enforcement companies who’re straight concerned within the persecution of dissidents within the wake of the so-called storming of the Capitol.”

As not too long ago as this month, Mr. Trump has tried to rewrite the historical past of that day and has dangled pardons for convicted rioters if he’s elected to a second time period. He additionally refused to decide to supporting Ukraine in its conflict in opposition to Russia if he’s elected president once more, saying as a substitute he would search to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.