Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’

Getty

The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the newest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made final week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that many of the world has tried to maneuver past.”

In a speech on Jan. 6 commemorating the forty fifth Anniversary of the Return of the Hungarian Holy Crown, ambassador David Pressman took the chance to slam Russia’s conflict because the product of “tyranny” and “authoritarianism” earlier than taking a direct jab on the Putin.

The Russian president “can solely lead via concern and intimidation,” mentioned Pressman. “The Ukrainians, very similar to the Hungarians many years earlier, had already made their resolution. That they had already charted their course, and it didn’t embody a return to a damaged, abusive system that had failed them for therefore lengthy.”

Russian officers, it seems, haven’t taken properly to the remarks.

In a Telegram publish on Tuesday, the Russian embassy in Hungary went on a tirade in opposition to Pressman’s “unacceptable” remarks about “the persona of a international Head of State,” calling his feedback “an outrageous violation of fundamental diplomatic protocol and apply.”

Russian Fury After Prime Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Assembly

In a rare present of pettiness, the Russian officers proposed that Pressman “make up for the shortage of professionalism within the discipline of diplomacy” by studying “a well-known ebook by the ‘patriarch’ of American international coverage, Henry Kissinger, which is conveniently entitled Diplomacy.” The Russian diplomats even went as far as to supply a hyperlink to a Hungarian story that sells copies of the Kissinger ebook.

It’s not the primary time that Pressman, a human rights lawyer, has been attacked for his candor since he was appointed the U.S. ambassador to Hungary in August. Based on Politico, Pressman has been a go-to goal of criticism from Hungary’s state media for calling out the Hungarian regime’s propaganda—and even making cheeky comparisons between feedback made by Hungarian officers and Putin.

Story continues

“After we see insane Kremlin tales being re-propagated within the Hungarian media, we’re gonna name that out, as a result of we now have to,” he instructed the outlet. “All of that’s with the intent to tug us nearer collectively—to not push us aside.”

Pressman didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from The Each day Beast.

Learn extra at The Each day Beast.

Obtained a tip? Ship it to The Each day Beast right here

Get the Each day Beast’s greatest scoops and scandals delivered proper to your inbox. Join now.

Keep knowledgeable and achieve limitless entry to the Each day Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.