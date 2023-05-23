Russian Judge Agrees to Extend Evan Gershkovich’s Detention for Three Months

MOSCOW — Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Road Journal reporter who was arrested in Russia virtually two months in the past and held on what the USA and the Journal say are baseless accusations of espionage, appeared at a court docket listening to on Tuesday to evaluate the standing of his pretrial detention, in response to the Russian state information company Tass.

The court docket, as anticipated, authorised the Russian intelligence company’s request to increase Mr. Gershkovich’s arrest by three months, to Aug. 30, Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti information company reported.

Mr. Gershkovich has been held on the Lefortovo jail since his arrest on March 29 throughout a reporting journey to the central Russian metropolis of Yekaterinburg. If convicted, Mr. Gershkovich would withstand 20 years in a Russian penal colony.

American diplomats had mentioned it was virtually sure that Mr. Gershkovich’s detention could be prolonged on the listening to and his software for bail denied. Even at the very best of instances, a pretrial investigation of an espionage case usually takes months, and a yr could elapse earlier than a verdict is reached.