Russian General Ivan Popov Denounces Military Leadership Amid Turmoil
A prime Russian basic in Ukraine has lashed out at his bosses after being fired from his command, accusing them of undermining the warfare effort with dishonesty and politicking, within the newest signal of turmoil throughout the Kremlin’s navy management.
In a four-minute recording launched late Wednesday night time, Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov addressed his troops, accusing his superiors of inflicting a blow on his forces by eradicating him from his put up in retaliation for voicing the reality about battlefield issues to senior management behind closed doorways. His firing, and the weird public airing of his grievances, mirrored the disarray that has roiled Russia’s navy command since a failed mutiny three weeks in the past.
Whereas the 58th Mixed Arms Military he commanded has been holding off a Ukrainian counteroffensive within the Zaporizhzhia area, “we have been hit within the rear by our senior commander, who treacherously and vilely decapitated our military on the most troublesome and tense second,” Basic Popov mentioned — an obvious reference to Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, chief of the armed forces.
Because the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group and its boss, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a number of senior officers have been detained or pushed out of their posts, in keeping with an individual near the Russian navy, who spoke on situation of anonymity for safety causes.
Hypothesis has swirled particularly concerning the destiny of Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the pinnacle of the air pressure and a former chief of forces in Ukraine, who hasn’t been seen publicly for the reason that rise up, and was mentioned this week by a prime Russian lawmaker to be “taking a relaxation.”
The particular person near the Russian navy mentioned Basic Surovikin, a Prigozhin ally who reportedly knew upfront of the mutiny, was being detained. In January, the Kremlin eliminated Basic Surovikin from overseeing Russian forces in Ukraine and put Basic Gerasimov in direct management of conducting the warfare, at the same time as he stays chief of the Russian Basic Employees, an unconventional conflation of duties for a navy at warfare.
Including to this week’s upheaval, one other prime Russian commander in Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsokov, deputy commander of the Southern Army District, was killed in a Ukrainian airstrike on Tuesday within the occupied metropolis of Berdiansk — one of many highest-level Russian losses for the reason that warfare started.
The recording of Basic Popov provided an exceedingly uncommon public glimpse into what a prime Russian officer thinks about how President Vladimir V. Putin’s expensive warfare is being waged. Western governments are anticipating that sort of intelligence, however U.S. officers say they’ve restricted perception into the views of Russian navy leaders or the recriminations in opposition to them.
Additionally murky is the standing of Wagner troops and their chief, Mr. Prigozhin — who, as of final week, was reported to be in Russia and roaming free, regardless of having mounted a rise up that he mentioned was geared toward eradicating inept navy leaders, not Mr. Putin.
“We’re not even positive the place he’s and what relationship he has,” President Biden advised reporters in Helsinki on Thursday. “If I have been he I’d watch out what I ate.”
Till his short-lived rebellion, Mr. Prigozhin, a civilian, ceaselessly denounced Russia’s navy command publicly, accusing it of incompetence and back-stabbing, which he mentioned led to the rebel. Basic Popov’s feedback counsel that comparable discontent exists excessive throughout the uniformed ranks.
However to date there’s little indication that the fallout from the mutiny has harm Russian forces’ capacity to defend in opposition to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which started final month and has made solely incremental progress.
Basic Popov mentioned that he ended up in a “troublesome scenario” with the Russian navy’s management, by which he had to decide on whether or not he can be a coward, who would inform his superiors solely what they wished to listen to, or would “name a spade a spade.” He advised his troops he had no proper to lie of their title, or within the names of those that had died, and due to this fact “outlined all of the problematic points that exist within the military within the present day by way of fight work and help.”
Particularly, he mentioned he had reported the dearth of counter-battery and artillery reconnaissance capabilities, and the extreme deaths and accidents that Russian troops have been struggling on the battlefield.
“Apparently, in reference to this, the senior commanders felt some sort of hazard in me and swiftly, in a single day’s mild, concocted an order from the Minister of Protection that eliminated me from the deployment and removed me,” Basic Popov mentioned.
It wasn’t clear whether or not he supposed his farewell speech to his troops to be made public.
In an interview with state information channel Rossiya 24, Mr. Putin mentioned Thursday that the weapons and tanks the West had provided to Ukraine weren’t having the specified impact. He reiterated Moscow’s opposition to NATO membership for Ukraine, saying it will pose a safety menace to Russia.
It was not instantly clear whether or not Basic Popov’s firing was linked to the Wagner rebellion, however the elimination of a high-level basic whose forces seemed to be performing efficiently, on one of the crucial essential stretches of the entrance line, left many Russian observers shocked.
“The elimination of Popov is a monstrous act of terrorism in opposition to military morale,” the navy blogger Roman Saponkov wrote on Telegram, saying that Wagner’s failure had emboldened the Russian navy management to purge its ranks.
The Telegram channel Rybar, run by the pro-war navy blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk, mentioned Basic Popov enjoys colossal help among the many rank-and-file within the Russian navy, who discovered the information of his firing drastically demoralizing.
“The battle between Popov and Gerasimov highlights the principle factor: the absence of unity” within the Russian armed forces, Rybar wrote. “The enemy will certainly make the most of this.”
Alexander Sladkov, a warfare correspondent for Russian state tv, mentioned that Basic Popov was not an insurrectionist and would probably reappear in a distinct place on the entrance. He warned that the Russian navy must be preserving each soldier and basic in fight as a result of “we now have nice trials forward of us.” Basic Popov mentioned he was nonetheless ready to listen to from navy leaders about how he might proceed his service.
Rigidity over the navy turmoil was palpable within the Telegram posts of Russian politicians and commentators.
The recording of Basic Popov was launched on social media by Andrei Gurulyov, a lawmaker and former basic who as soon as commanded the identical 58th Mixed Arms Military that Basic Popov headed.
Andrei Turchak, the secretary basic of the ruling United Russia celebration, assailed Mr. Gurulyov for publicizing the recording. He mentioned on Telegram that the remarks had been non-public and accused Mr. Gurulyov of “making a political present” of the affair, including: “The military was and stays outdoors of politics.”
Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Moscow former Ukrainian official, as soon as seen by American intelligence officers as a potential puppet chief the Kremlin may attempt to set up in Kyiv, shot again on the identical platform: “Andrei Turchak is true, the military must be outdoors of politics. However politics also needs to be outdoors of the military.” He added: “If the system inside the military have been actually efficient, we wouldn’t see increasingly spillage on the skin.”
Julian E. Barnes contributed reporting from Washington.