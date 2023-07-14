Russian General Ivan Popov Denounces Military Leadership Amid Turmoil

A prime Russian basic in Ukraine has lashed out at his bosses after being fired from his command, accusing them of undermining the warfare effort with dishonesty and politicking, within the newest signal of turmoil throughout the Kremlin’s navy management.

In a four-minute recording launched late Wednesday night time, Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov addressed his troops, accusing his superiors of inflicting a blow on his forces by eradicating him from his put up in retaliation for voicing the reality about battlefield issues to senior management behind closed doorways. His firing, and the weird public airing of his grievances, mirrored the disarray that has roiled Russia’s navy command since a failed mutiny three weeks in the past.

Whereas the 58th Mixed Arms Military he commanded has been holding off a Ukrainian counteroffensive within the Zaporizhzhia area, “we have been hit within the rear by our senior commander, who treacherously and vilely decapitated our military on the most troublesome and tense second,” Basic Popov mentioned — an obvious reference to Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, chief of the armed forces.

Because the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group and its boss, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, a number of senior officers have been detained or pushed out of their posts, in keeping with an individual near the Russian navy, who spoke on situation of anonymity for safety causes.