In Luhansk Oblast, conscripts combating on the aspect of the Russian Federation are given uniforms belonging to lifeless or wounded troopers; they discover private belongings of the uniforms’ earlier homeowners of their pockets. In the meantime, uniforms and private tools despatched to the occupied territories of Ukraine from Russia could be discovered on the market at native markets.

Supply: Luhansk Oblast Army Administration on Telegram

Quote: “Gear that’s being despatched to the so-called ‘Luhansk Folks’s Republic’ [an illegal, self-proclaimed formation on the territory of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast – ed.] could be bought at native markets.

Forcibly conscripted residents are given uniforms which have private belongings of their earlier homeowners, lifeless or closely wounded troopers, of their pockets.”

Particulars: The oblast army administration additionally reported that the scenario within the cities quickly occupied by Russian forces is troublesome. In Rubizhne, for instance, native residents are compelled to restore their roofs and home windows themselves; the town has no energy or operating water.

The scenario is even worse in smaller cities and villages within the neighborhood of the entrance that stay underneath Russian occupation. For example, there is no such thing as a operating water, warmth or energy in Novokrasnianka close to Kreminna. The villagers additionally haven’t any entry to meals, whether or not on the market or humanitarian support. The village has not seen any meals deliveries in a very long time.

Luhansk Oblast Army Administration has reported that native residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On 21 November, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a number of Russian assaults close to Stelmakhivka.

Russian forces are defending their present positions on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts and deploying tank weapons, mortars and tubed artillery to fireplace on areas in and round Novoselivske, Ploshchanka, Stelmakhivka and Makiivka.

Ukraine’s plane have carried out an air strike on a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and tools prior to now 24 hours.

In the meantime, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck a Russian command publish, a gas and lubricants storage level, a cluster of Russian army personnel, weapons and tools, and an digital warfare system.

Journalists combat on their very own frontline. Help Ukrainska Pravda or grow to be our patron!