A Russian assault on town of Kramatorsk in jap Ukraine early Friday left two civilians useless, 13 others injured, and broken dozens of houses, based on Ukrainian officers.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional navy chief in jap Donetsk Province, confirmed the assault in social media posts and shared a video of the injury attributable to 11 Russian rocket strikes. The video confirmed a number of houses that had sustained roof injury, and home windows in some homes appeared to have been blown out. Legislation enforcement officers and rescuers have been working within the space, Mr. Kyrylenko stated.

“The Russians cynically and coldbloodedly turned the non-public sector of town into ruins,” Mr. Kyrylenko stated on social media posts.