Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian navy reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been focused this month, elevating questions concerning the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the nation.

Russia’s Protection Ministry mentioned the incident came about within the early hours of Monday, and three servicemen had been killed by particles on the Engels airbase that homes the Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers which were concerned in launching strikes on Ukraine.

Engels is positioned in Russia’s Saratov area on the Volga river, greater than 600 kilometers (greater than 370 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

No harm was inflicted on Russian plane, the ministry mentioned.

It’s the second time Engels has been focused by Ukrainian drones; on Dec. 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base within the Ryazan area in western Russia killed a complete of three servicemen and wounded 4 extra. The strikes on the airbases had been adopted by a large retaliatory missile barrage in Ukraine that struck properties and buildings and killed civilians.

In Ukraine, the night time from Sunday into Monday appeared unusually quiet. For the primary time in weeks, the Russian forces did not shell the Dnipropetrovsk area, which borders the partially occupied southern areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, its Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram.

“That is the third quiet night time in 5.5 months because the Russians began shelling” the areas across the metropolis of Nikopol, Reznichenko wrote. Nikopol is positioned throughout the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant, which is underneath management of the Russian forces.

Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighbouring Kherson area had been shelled 33 occasions over the previous 24 hours, in keeping with Kherson’s Ukrainian Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevich. There have been no casualties.

On Saturday, a lethal assault on town of Kherson, which was retaken by Kyiv’s forces final month, killed and wounded scores.