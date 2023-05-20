Russia says its defense minister visited the Zaporizhzhia area of southern Ukraine.

Russia’s protection minister has visited troops close to the entrance line within the partly occupied Zaporizhzhia space of southern Ukraine, in keeping with an announcement issued on Friday by the Russian Protection Ministry.

The Zaporizhzhia area, roughly half of which is occupied by Russian forces, is taken into account a probable focus of Ukraine’s looming counteroffensive.

Russia’s Protection Ministry stated that its high official, Sergei Ok. Shoigu, inspected a ahead command publish within the Zaporizhzhia space, the place he was briefed on the “present state of affairs” and “fight duties carried out by Russian troops.” A video accompanying the assertion on the Telegram messaging app confirmed Mr. Shoigu strolling via a warren of concrete underground passageways, assembly with commanders and pinning a medal on a soldier.

The ministry didn’t specify when or precisely the place the go to happened. As in March, when the ministry stated he visited the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine, the main points of Mr. Shoigu’s journey couldn’t be independently verified.