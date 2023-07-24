Russia Says It Destroyed 2 Drones Targeting Moscow

Russian authorities mentioned they destroyed two assault drones concentrating on Moscow on Monday morning in what they known as a strike by Ukrainian forces. Nobody was injured, they mentioned. There was no instant remark from Ukraine.

Not less than two nonresidential buildings have been focused at about 4 a.m. native time, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin of Moscow mentioned on his Telegram account, including that there was no “severe injury or casualties.” The Russian Ministry of Protection confirmed earlier that it had used digital defenses to disable the drones.

The authorities closed off a part of the Komsomolsky Prospect, an avenue that runs by way of central Moscow, and have been investigating a drone discovered there, in response to Tass, a state-run information media. Movies verified by The New York Occasions present injury in not less than two areas close to the Moskva River within the southern a part of town.

Smoke was rising from the highest flooring of a high-rise constructing in a fancy for Leroy Merlin, a French house enchancment retailer. Different footage exhibits injury to a number of constructions alongside Komsomolsky Prospect — which is near the Russian protection ministry — together with the constructing of the Army College and the Central Army Band, a efficiency group of the Russian Armed Forces. It was not potential to find out from the visuals whether or not drones induced the injury.