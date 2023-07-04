Russia Says Drone Attacks Were Intercepted Near Moscow
A number of drones had been intercepted within the Moscow area early Tuesday, together with close to an airport, Russian officers mentioned, blaming Ukraine for the newest aerial incursion focusing on the political and financial coronary heart of Russia.
Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, mentioned the assaults had been aimed toward suburban Moscow and the Moscow area and had all been shot down by air defenses. There have been no accidents or deaths, he added.
It gave the impression to be the primary such assault since Might, when two waves of drones bought near the Kremlin and hit civilian areas, bringing battle stemming from the conflict in Ukraine to Russia’s political and financial coronary heart. Russia mentioned Ukraine was behind the assaults, whereas Kyiv denied involvement.
The Russian International Ministry condemned what it mentioned was “the Kyiv regime’s try and assault an space the place civilian infrastructure is positioned, together with an airport, which, by the way, additionally serves worldwide flights.”
Flights to Vnukovo Airport, on the southwestern outskirts of the capital, had been quickly diverted Tuesday morning out of safety considerations, the mayor mentioned. Earlier, Russian state media reported that a number of the drones had been intercepted within the village of Valuevo within the suburban space of New Moscow, close to the airport, citing emergency companies.
Russia’s Protection Ministry mentioned 5 drones had been intercepted Tuesday morning. 4 had been shot down by air protection techniques and one was intercepted by digital jamming, then crashed within the Odintsovo district within the suburbs of Moscow, the ministry mentioned. Falling particles from one sparked a fireplace at an outbuilding at a farm, in accordance with the state information company Tass.
The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, mentioned that each one the assault drones aimed toward Moscow had been shot down, implying an efficient response from town’s air protection techniques.
On Might 3, two drones had been flown towards the Kremlin, inflicting little injury. U.S. officers mentioned it was in all probability orchestrated by one in all Ukraine’s particular navy or intelligence items. On Might 30, not less than eight drones focused areas in and across the capital, the primary strike to hit civilian areas.