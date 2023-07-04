Russia Says Drone Attacks Were Intercepted Near Moscow

A number of drones had been intercepted within the Moscow area early Tuesday, together with close to an airport, Russian officers mentioned, blaming Ukraine for the newest aerial incursion focusing on the political and financial coronary heart of Russia.

Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, mentioned the assaults had been aimed toward suburban Moscow and the Moscow area and had all been shot down by air defenses. There have been no accidents or deaths, he added.

It gave the impression to be the primary such assault since Might, when two waves of drones bought near the Kremlin and hit civilian areas, bringing battle stemming from the conflict in Ukraine to Russia’s political and financial coronary heart. Russia mentioned Ukraine was behind the assaults, whereas Kyiv denied involvement.

The Russian International Ministry condemned what it mentioned was “the Kyiv regime’s try and assault an space the place civilian infrastructure is positioned, together with an airport, which, by the way, additionally serves worldwide flights.”