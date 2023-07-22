Russia Raises Interest Rates, Trying to Cool Wartime Economy

Moscow took sharp motion on Friday to curb inflation, fearing the results of ever greater spending on the conflict in Ukraine and of a weakening Russian ruble.

Russia’s central financial institution took the surprising step of elevating its benchmark rate of interest by a full proportion level, to eight.5 % from 7.5 %. It was the primary giant hike in additional than a 12 months, and the financial institution warned that additional will increase had been possible.

“It’s a shock and on its face displays extra concern on the central financial institution about inflation and the way the economic system is doing than we had appreciated,” mentioned Robert Kahn, the top of the Geoeconomics Workforce on the Eurasia Group, a New York-based danger evaluation agency. “It means that the conflict is proving more and more disruptive to financial exercise and pushing up inflationary pressures.”