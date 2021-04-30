Russia imposes entry ban on EU representatives | Free press

Relations between Moscow and Brussels are more than tense. The case of Navalny, adversary of the Kremlin, added to the tone. Now there is a new answer from Russia.

Moscow (dpa) – Russia has imposed entry bans on eight senior representatives of EU countries. Moscow responds to new EU sanctions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in the capital Moscow on Friday.

The President of the EU Parliament David Sassoli, the Vice President of the Commission Vera Jourova and the Berlin prosecutor Jörg Raupach are no longer allowed to enter. In March, the EU imposed sanctions on senior Russian government officials for the detention of the Kremlin’s opponent Alexei Navalny.

Russia again criticized this decision, accusing Brussels of “anti-Russian hysteria”. Any proposals from Moscow to resolve issues between Russia and the EU would be “consistently ignored or rejected.” Apparently the goal is to curb Russia’s development at all costs, ”he said. In March alone, six Russians were exposed to “illegal EU restrictions”.

The decision from Brussels affects the Russian Attorney General Igor Krasnow and the head of the Central Commission of Inquiry Alexander Bastrykin. In addition, the sanctions are aimed at the head of the penal system, Alexander Kalashnikov, and the commander of the National Guard, Viktor Solotov.

Because of last summer’s attack on Navalny, the EU had already imposed an entry and property ban on people suspected of being responsible for the people around President Vladimir Putin last summer – and Moscow responded accordingly. In Brussels, it is believed that the state authorities in Russia are behind the attack. Russia had always rejected this and prohibited interference in internal affairs.

Opposition politician Navalny was sentenced to camp prison in early February. He is alleged to have violated probation several times in previous criminal proceedings. The EU considers the ruling inadmissible, partly because Navalny had to be treated in Germany for several months after a nerve poison attack on him. The 44-year-old ended a hunger strike in the prison camp a week ago.

The Russian authorities are currently intensifying their action against Navalny’s organizations. The financial regulator added regional opposition representatives to the list of extremist and terrorist organizations on Friday.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have long since been broken. This is not only related to the Navalny case. For example, the EU has imposed sanctions on Moscow over Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

