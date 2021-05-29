Russia helps Lukashenko with new loan | free press

Moscow/Washington (dpa) – Russia plans to support authoritarian-led Belarus by the end of June with a $500 million loan.

That was agreed during a meeting between Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on Saturday, according to the Interfax agency. It is the second tranche of a loan decided last Sunday for the emergency landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, which was heavily criticized internationally. The US had previously imposed new sanctions on Belarus.

Sanctions against nine state-owned companies will return in the coming weeks, US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced. The United States announced that it would draw up targeted sanctions against “key figures in the regime” in consultation with the EU and other partners. The US State Department has also issued a travel warning for the former Soviet Republic. The US aviation authority FAA warned airlines to be “extremely careful” when flying over Belarus (formerly Belarus).

The EU had already reached an agreement on new sanctions on Monday. She also promised Belarus a three billion euro aid package. However, it should not be activated until the country has “started a democratic transition”. Luxembourg’s foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, told WDR that the next target was a “list of those responsible who organized this piracy”. In addition, they continue to work on economic sanctions.

The confrontation between Belarus and the West had come to a head when Lukashenko grounded a Ryanair passenger plane last Sunday to arrest one of his opponents. The blogger Roman Protassewitsch has been incarcerated ever since, as has his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a Russian.

Russia “does not care about Sapega’s fate,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov said. At the same time, he stressed that the 23-year-old was a Russian citizen but had a residence permit in Belarus.

Lukashenko had flown to Putin in Sochi on the Black Sea under pressure from the latest sanctions. According to the Kremlin, the talks focused mainly on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Belarus is badly hit economically and already owes billions near Moscow.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who fled to EU country Lithuania, called for solidarity with Protassevich, Sapega and other political prisoners. All over the world people gathered for rallies, including in Berlin.