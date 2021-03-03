Russia Freight and Logistics Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunities and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Russia Freight & Logistics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Russia Freight & Logistics Market are FM Logistic, Volga-Dnepr Group, Aeroflot Group, North-West Shipping Company PJSC, CEVA Logistics, OOCE Logistics, RZD, DHL, BLG Logistics Automobile SPb, Yusen Logistics, Agility, FESCO, KUEHNE + NAGEL, and others.

Key Market Trends

Ecommerce to Drive 3PL, 4PL, and Intralogistics

Online shopping has established a toehold in Russias retail sector and is poised to turn its small market share into a significant share heading into the new decade. In 2017, the share of e-commerce in retail sales was 3.47%, in 2018 – 4.07%. It is expected that eCommerce will represent 8% of total Russian retail sales by 2021 and increase further. Ecommerce purchases have been doubling in value in Russia year-on-year since the start of the 2010s. Based on this, there space for 3PL, 4PL, and intralogistics to really grow throughout the 2020s. Currently, outsourcing logistics services for retail companies covers 32% of this particular segment, when considering courier and delivery services.

In-house postal services represent 29% of the market, delivering 100 million parcels. Companies are always looking to streamline procedures in order to improve their bottom line. Russian e-tailers are no different. Significant savings are to be had for those companies that do

outsource. This will also present intralogistics opportunities, such as pitching and selling warehouse and inventory management equipment to Russian retailers. With more than 350 million parcels being delivered to Russian eCommerce shoppers, 3PL, 4PL, and intralogistics solutions providers are within striking distance of making real inroads in Russia.

According to a study, the overall share of e-commerce trade in Russia GDP in 2019 accounted only for 1.3% with USD 30.6 Billion B2C trade market evaluation. Another study shows that Russia exhibits one of the highest growth rates of online shopping as 71% of Russian customers shop online at least once a month and 79% of them use smartphones for online shopping.

Falling Automobile Sales in Russia

The Russian car market is braced for a turbulent year ahead, as a leading business association warns sales are likely to drop and more manufacturers could give up on Russia altogether. Sales of new cars dropped by 2.3% in 2019 to around 1.76 million units and are expected to fall by a further 2.1% in 2020.

The forecast puts the Russias car market on course for its second annual contraction in two years, despite new sales in December rising 2.3% year on year and recovering from a 6.4% drop the previous month.

Russias car market was given a much-needed boost in 2018 when it expanded by 12.8%. But falling real incomes have fueled a subsequent contraction. Russias biggest automaker Avtovaz also expects the car market to contract again in 2020, primarily due to depressed consumer incomes. Automobile logistics is a major segment in the country and as the automotive sector is showing contraction the logistics market is expected to show slow growth.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

