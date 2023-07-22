Russia Ending Ukraine Grain Deal Could Upend Food Security in Africa

Russia’s withdrawal from a grain take care of Ukraine that fed tens of millions of individuals in Africa within the final yr might upend meals safety in a number of nations already reeling from a number of crises, humanitarian organizations and officers have warned.

Nations within the Horn of Africa, like Somalia and Ethiopia, could possibly be hit the toughest, in keeping with Allison Huggins, deputy Africa director at Mercy Corps, a humanitarian group.

“If you compound battle, drought and local weather change with acute meals insecurity, the affect could possibly be catastrophic,” she mentioned.

A prime official in Kenya’s international affairs ministry, Korir Sing’Oei, called Russia’s choice “a stab on the again.”