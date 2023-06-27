Russia Drops Criminal Charges Against Prigozhin After Wagner Rebellion

The Russian home intelligence company mentioned on Tuesday that it was dropping “armed mutiny” felony fees in opposition to Yevgeny V. Prigozhin and members of his Wagner drive, whereas the Russian Protection Ministry introduced that the mercenary group’s fighters have been getting ready handy over army tools to the military.

An amnesty for Wagner fighters who participated within the mutiny was a part of a deal brokered on Saturday between Mr. Prigozhin and President Vladimir V. Putin that introduced an finish to the revolt, by which Wagner troops seized a army set up in southern Russia and marched to inside 125 miles of Moscow. The Wagner forces additionally shot down a number of Russian plane, resulting in the deaths of an undisclosed variety of airmen whom Mr. Putin has praised as “fallen hero pilots.”

However the announcement by the intelligence company, the Federal Safety Service, or F.S.B., made clear that Mr. Prigozhin and his associates wouldn’t face felony punishment for the violence.

“It was established that its members stopped their actions instantly aimed toward committing a criminal offense on June 24,” the F.S.B. mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday. “Taking into consideration these and different circumstances of worth to the investigation, the investigative company resolved on June 27 to terminate the felony case.”