Russia Dismisses Rebellion as ‘Minor’ and Dismantles Prigozhin’s Wagner Empire

The mercenary rebel that shook Russia was merely “a minor hassle,” the overseas minister mentioned on Friday, warning the West to not suppose that President Vladimir V. Putin’s grip on energy had weakened, even because the Kremlin continued to maneuver towards the chief of the mutiny.

Talking at a information convention, Overseas Minister Sergey V. Lavrov asserted that Russia would emerge “stronger and extra resilient” after the short-lived putsch final Friday and Saturday by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin and his Wagner group troops, who’ve performed a significant position in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Lavrov dismissed the rebel, which drove an armored column to inside 125 miles of Moscow earlier than turning again, as insignificant.

“If somebody within the West has doubts about this, then that’s their downside,” he mentioned. He added that the Western nations backing Ukraine have been misguided in the event that they hoped that “the facade of the Russian authorities had cracked.”

The Kremlin has insisted repeatedly that the rebellion had no assist and the nation was united behind Mr. Putin, who has described the episode as an vital take a look at that Russia had emphatically handed. However it’s clear that the federal government continues to be cleansing up its aftermath.