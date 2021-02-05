Russia Construction Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026

ReportsnReports added Russia Construction Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Russia Construction Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Russia Construction Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Prior to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian construction industry registered minimal growth in 2019, with output expanding by 0.05% in real terms – down from growth of 2.5% in the previous year. The economic slowdown in the country, coupled with subdued consumer and business confidence, weakened growth in the sector.

The performance of the construction industry turned negative in 2020, amid the challenges presented by COVID-19, with the economy expected to contract in 2020. In the short term, construction activities in the country will be impacted by the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Downside risks for the construction industry not only include the worsening of the outbreak, but also declining oil prices. Major publicly funded construction projects could be delayed or cancelled.

Reflecting the disruptions caused by the pandemic, coupled with the weak outlook for economic growth, the construction industry is expected to shrink by 2% in 2020. RNR expects the construction industry to stabilize with an annual average growth rate of 2.6% between 2021 and 2024, supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, telecommunication, and manufacturing sectors. The government had outlined plans in 2019 to spend RUB6.3 trillion (US$96 billion) on the development of the country’s transport infrastructure over the next five years.

Construction in Russia – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024 report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Russian construction industry, including –

– The Russian construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Russian construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Russia. It provides –

– Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Russia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions