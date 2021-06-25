Russia Ceramic Tiles Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends 2021 to 2026

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘Russia Ceramic Tiles Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Ceramic Tiles investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Russia Ceramic Tiles market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Russian ceramic tiles market is anticipated to register growth numbers during the forecast period. During 2017, the ceramic tile market in Russia suspended a two-year decline, which was a result of negative dynamics in the economy and a decline in household incomes. This helped expensive foreign products to enter the market and occupy a significant part of it. As a result, by the end of 2017, there were about 25 production sites for the production of ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles in Russia. Ceramic tiles successfully compete with other types of flooring and cladding, therefore there is a steady demand for it both from the population and in the segment of industrial and commercial construction. During the study period, the share of the total production of ceramic tiles to the total production of floor coverings decreased from 41.9% to 38.5%. The main factors determining the development of the market of ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles include the economic situation of the country defined through the dynamics of GDP, population incomes, growth rates of industrial production, trade, and inflation, the low exchange rate of RUB (Russian Rouble) against major world currencies contributed to a rise in the cost of imported products. Factors like housing renewal programs proposed in the major regions of the country which is similar to the renovation program in Moscow, decrease in mortgage rates and implementation of large infrastructure projects in the country are forecasted to boost the ceramic tiles market in Russia.

Top Key Players in the Russia Ceramic Tiles Market are Mohawk Industries Inc, Kerama Marazzi, Tarkett, Saloni, Porcelanosa, Concorde Group, Italon, Lasselsberger Ceramics, Cersanit SA, Unitile, Terex Group*, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Wall Coverings Segment Occupied the Major Share of the Market in 2018

Ceramic tiles that are used as wall coverings occupied a major share of the market during 2018 and constituted more than 41% of the market. Ceramic tiles used as floor coverings occupied the second larger share of the market and followed by the tiles that are used for other applications.

Regional Analysis:

Kazakhstan is the Largest Market for Russian Ceramic Tiles

During 2017-2019, the exports of ceramic tiles experienced unstable dynamics and an increase in 2019 by 1.1% compared to the previous year. Russian ceramic tiles have a great demand in many foreign countries. Kazakhstan imported ceramic tiles from Russia which are worth USD 57.6 million, followed by Belarus with USD 18.9 million and Germany with USD 13.1 million. The exports from the Moscow region dominated the market with 30.3%, followed by exports from the Oryol region with 13.6%.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Russia Ceramic Tiles market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Ceramic Tiles market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Ceramic Tiles market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Ceramic Tiles market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Ceramic Tiles report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

