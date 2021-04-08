Russia Automotive Camera Market Growth Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2025: Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc.

The Russia Automotive Camera Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Russia Automotive Camera market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Russia Automotive Camera market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Russia Automotive Camera Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Russia Automotive Camera Market: Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Gentex Corporation, Mobileye, Valeo SA, and others.

Market Overview:

– The increasing demand for automobiles, growing safety concern among customers, mandatory government norms, advanced innovation technology, rapid adoption of ADAS and availability of low-cost parking cameras and sensors in aftermarket are some of the major drivers of growth of the market.

– Customers are more likely to prefer the latest advancements in the camera technology such as 360 degrees camera that captures the image from multiple cameras and display a consolidated image on split screen.

– Government strict norms such as installing vehicles with advanced safety features like ADAS. European authorities make installation of Automotive Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Avoidance/Warning System mandatory by 2020. This is likelyto boost the sales of automotive cameras over the forecast period.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In September 2019, Denso Corporation had announced its partnership with BlackBerry to launch the first integrated HMI (Human Machine Interface) digital cockpit system with BlackBerry. The advanced software and human interaction together creates a seamless automotive user experience.

– In January 2018, Garmin Ltd., with support from Amazon Alexa, has launched Garmin Speak Plus, by adding a built-in dash camera to its innovative Garmin Speak. The in-vehicle device is enabled with Amazon’s cloud-based Alexa voice service for hands-free access to music, news briefings, sports scores, and exclusive GPS navigation from Garmin, and much more. It also includes advanced driver assistance features that include Forward Collision and Lane Departure Warnings.

– In February 2018, Garmin Ltd. had announced that it has acquired Trigentic AB, a privately-held provider of intelligent products, solutions and services in the areas of embedded systems.

Key Market Trends

Passenger Cars Segment to Dominate the Market

Currently, the demand for the automotive camera market is rapidly increasing due to its adoption rate used in passenger cars. Also, it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Advanced ADAS technologies like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are hindering the market growth.

The increase in this segment can also be attributed to the strict norms in Russia. Such as, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) norms in Russia will require all the vehicles to be installed with safety features in coming years. Another factor that is boosting the growth of the market is that, there is a presence of many car equipment manufacturers from Russia. Also, Russian car manufacturers such as Lada, Volga, Kamaz, and UAZ have achieved economies of scale and are producing devices at a cheaper rate. Various OEMs and Aftermarket companies are now introducing parking assist systems. For instance,

– In June 2019, Garmin Ltd. had introduced the new RV 785 GPS navigator that offers RV-specific navigation options and a new built-in dash camera. It was designed to bring more conveniences to life on the open road. The built-in camera also allows for more sophisticated parking assistance features including lane departure and forward collision warnings, which is designed to help and encourage a safer driving experience.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Russia Automotive Camera Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

