Russia approves Austrian flight route around Belarus | free press

Moscow had not initially approved alternative routes for EU airlines to fly around Belarus. Now the routes have been reopened.

Vienna / Frankfurt (dpa) – After flight cancellations from the previous day, Austrian Airlines will be able to fly again from Vienna to Moscow next Friday, via a route that avoids Belarus airspace.

The Lufthansa subsidiary reported that the Russian authorities had given the necessary approval for a return flight. Approvals for onward flights are still pending. On Thursday, an AUA passenger flight to Moscow and a cargo flight to China were canceled due to lack of permits.

According to media reports, Air France had also canceled flights because the Russians had not approved the alternative routes. On the recommendation of the EU, many Western airlines are currently avoiding the airspace of Belarus, where an Irish Ryanair plane was forced to land this weekend.

According to a spokeswoman, Lufthansa’s core company has not had to cancel flights so far because the alternative routes have been approved. Without such a permit, no flight can take place, confirms the Cockpit Association.

In response to the emergency landing of a passenger plane and the arrest of government critic Roman Protassevich in Minsk on Sunday, the European Union imposed a new package of sanctions on Belarus on Tuesday. In addition, EU-based airlines were asked to avoid the airspace over Belarus.

