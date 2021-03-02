Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market to Record 14.4% CAGR, to Reach USD 18,649 Million By 2027

According to the report, the demand for Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market was valued at approximately USD 5,574 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 18,649 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 14.4% between 2019 and 2027.

Artificial intelligence or AI is the development of computer systems that are capable of performing tasks requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, decision-making, language translation, speech recognition, etc. Military equipment combined with AI is called artificial intelligence in military. AI is commonly used for integrating C4ISR abilities and deeply fusing sensors and systems across various domains of warfare. Additionally, AI is utilized in the computational military reasoning and the development of intelligent and autonomous weapon systems, such as unmanned aerial, underwater, and surface vehicles, cruise missiles, and military robotics. Furthermore, AI is used for effectively processing sensor data and raw intelligence that incorporates automation and intelligent sensing of multi-sensor data fusion for enhancing situational awareness, defense of critical information systems and military networks, and informing command decision-making in cyber warfare Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, which helps in detecting and mitigating attacks via big data analysis, pattern matching, machine learning, and statistical analysis.

Growth of big data analytics majorly driving Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market

The rise in the demand for information processing is fuelling the growth of big data analytics. Since big data analytics helps in detecting and mitigating attacks in the military, it is the primary growth driver of Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market.

In addition, Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market is also fuelled by the growing adoption of various types of cloud services by the military sector. Furthermore, the Russia and NATO market for artificial intelligence in military is also being driven by the rising developments related to chipsets that support artificial intelligence and consistently enhancing computing power.

Industry Major Market Players

Northrop Grumman,

Sparkcognition,

Leidos,

Charles River Analytics,

Boeing,

SAIC,

Thales Group,

BAE Systems,

IBM,

NVIDIA,

General Dynamics,

Harris Corporation,

Raytheon Company,

Lockheed Martin,

Warfare platform is projected to dominate the application segment

In 2017, the warfare platform segment held a market share of 22.68%. This segment is likely to dominate Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market in the years ahead, owing to the growing adaption of C4ISR abilities, i.e., command, communications, control, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, which offer conventional options. Additionally, the modernization and advancements of electronic vehicles in Russia will also fuel the warfare platform segment over the forecast timeframe.

The naval segment is likely to be the largest market segment

Russia has uncommon maritime geography, as country’s four fleets operate from its four varied coasts. Thus, Russia is proactive in adopting varied kinds of advanced naval technologies. The Russian naval forces are capable of operating for a long period of time with superior combat readiness. This is the main driver contributing to the naval segment, which will make it the largest segment in the future. In 2017, the naval segment held 34.66% share of Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market.

NATO will dominate Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market

In 2017, the NATO region contributed a major share to Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market. This can be due to the increasing military expenditure and rising awareness about AI military equipment among the NATO countries.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is set to grow annually at rate of around 14%

It was established through primary research that the Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market was valued at around USD 6500 million in 2019

The “warfare platform” category, on the basis of application segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 22% share, in 2019

On the basis of technology segmentation, the “The learning &intelligence technology”category held the leading share at more than 50%, in 2019

Based on region, the NATO is expected to account for the revenue share of around 90%, in 2019 in target market

This report segments the Russia and NATO artificial intelligence in military market as follows:

Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Application Analysis

Warfare Platform

Information Processing

Logistics and Transportation

Target Recognition

Battlefield Healthcare

Simulation and Training

Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness

Cybersecurity

Others

Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Platform Analysis

Land

Space

Naval

Airborne

Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Technology Analysis

Learning and Intelligence

AI Systems

Advanced Computing

Russia and NATO Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Regional Analysis

NATO

Russia

