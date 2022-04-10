Russia Accuses YouTube For Blocking Parliamentary Channel’s Account

Russian officials said on Saturday that YouTube had blocked the lower house of parliament’s YouTube channel, and they warned that there would be consequences if they did that again.

Duma leader Vyacheslav Volodin said Washington was violating “the rights of Russians,” and a foreign ministry rep said, “YouTube has sealed its fate.” When Volodin spoke on Telegram, he said that the United States wants to control the spread of information.

Google said that it had shut down Russia’s State Duma YouTube channel because of recent US sanctions. People at Google say they’re going to do everything they can to make sure they don’t break any sanctions or trade rules.

As a rule, we take action when we find that an account is breaking our terms of service. AFP journalists said that the site could not be reached. According to Moscow, there are more than 145,000 people who watch Duma-TV. It shows clips of parliamentary debates and interviews with Russian legislators on the TV show.

YouTube has been accused of spreading “fake news” about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine by Russia’s state communications watchdog on Thursday. The watchdog said it would stop Google from advertising its services in Russia.

There are fears that Russia is going to ban access to non-state media and information resources, and they think that Google could be next. YouTube, which is owned by Google, has been accused by a Russian watchdog of violating the country’s laws. It is “one of the main platforms for distributing fake news about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, which discredits the armed forces of Russia.”

It said it was going to use “measures of coercion.” Advertisements for Google LLC and its information resources would be banned from being shown in places where people could see them.

