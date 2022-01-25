Rupert Grint is ready to play Ron again under this unique condition

The Harry Potter saga’s 20th anniversary special, Return to Hogwarts, brought together the films’ iconic actors and directors, but also rekindled the idea of ​​a possible return. Since then the questions have been flying. Rupert Grint recently came into an interview to return to his character’s skin, but on one very specific condition.

A roller that sticks to the skin

Although they have continued their acting careers (with varying degrees of success) since the end of the 8th feature film in the Harry Potter saga, which was released in 2011, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint remain deeply connected to their respective characters. It has to be said that during the first film you were cast very young and growing up at the same time as your character.

It is difficult to rebuild a career after such an adventure of 10 years that has won millions of fans around the world. Some have always suffered from this label stuck to their skin. Actor Rupert Grint has already mentioned this painful status of still being associated with his character Ron, as did Daniel Radcliffe a few years ago.

The release of the Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts show on Salto earlier this year revived her childhood memories (as well as ours) and raised the question of a possible return in the future.

The sine qua non

If Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny) don’t seem ready, at least for the moment, to return to their respective roles, actor Rupert Grint (Ron) was recently asked the question on British show Good Morning Britain. And according to him, the idea of ​​putting on his wizard robes wouldn’t be a bad idea.

I (would come back) if the others did I guess… yes! (…) I really can’t think of a reason not to do it. I love this character, I love this world. It’s a big part of my life,” he said.

The British actor added that he loved the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and appreciated seeing someone else play Ron: “It was a real joy to see someone else take control of that body takes over,’ he said.

Obviously, putting together yesterday’s cast is no small feat. Several players are currently not ready. But the director already seems to have found everything: we know that Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films, has nothing against an adaptation of The Cursed Child.