Run faster and faster with this pair of sneakers equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 3080

For a few weeks now, the RTX 30 series has not been available from many retailers. Between the scalers, miners, shortage of inventory, and lack of raw materials, digging up one of NVIDIA’s newest graphics cards is luckier than envy. Still, if you can get your hands on one of these beauties, you can run faster.

Sneakers that make you dream

While many PC enthusiasts are desperately trying to get their hands on one of the new NVIDIA GPUs, a curious tech freak has decided to pair a sneaker with an RTX 30. A ridiculous idea that has caused quite a stir on social networks. This graphics card comes from a certain idea by the Artifact studio and just has the look. And for good reason, despite the presence of a fan, it’s wrong to not be able to make the thing more realistic.

MASTER RACE SNEAKERS, @NZXT DRIP pic.twitter.com/OuNrEA6j4R

January 20, 2021

To sublimate it all, Artifact Studios was able to leverage NZXT software, which displays images, including gifs, on the shoe’s screens. So we find a certain Yûgi Muto in his pharaonic form who is ready to fight. It is important to emphasize that this project is not intended to be commercialized. And for good reason, it’s just a home creation used for promotional purposes. Successful goal for the studio that made an impression.

While you wait for the latest NVIDIA graphics cards to replenish, the technophiles will no doubt be able to recreate similar projects. Planning seems to be required, as is a little time. It remains to be seen whether this particular sneaker will be included in a collection. Sneaker fans continue to take part in the raffles for the various sneakers that have been launched here and there in the hope of hitting the jackpot.