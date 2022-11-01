Rumors suggest League of Legends star Hans Sama is all set to join G2 Esports

G2 Esports followers have to be thrilled in regards to the rumors from League of Legends insiders about in style ADC Steven “Hans Sama” Liv becoming a member of the German aspect this winter.

One of many greatest and most distinguished organizations in League of Legends is G2 Esports. Final 12 months, they introduced the resignation of three key gamers, Wunder, Mikyx, and Rekkles, who had been all high performers of their respective roles on account of their dismal performances within the League of Legends LEC 2021 season.

Followers have closely speculated about participant transfers ever for the reason that announcement. One such participant who caught the eye of LEC followers was none aside from Rogue’s star bot laner, Hans Sama.

Given G2 Esports’ previous, followers had been fairly enthusiastic about the potential of Hans Sama becoming a member of the workforce for the 2022 season. Nonetheless, the French prodigy left them in despair by becoming a member of North American heavyweight Workforce Liquid.

Not too long ago, rumors concerning Hans Sama’s switch to G2 as soon as once more got here again to life. In response to journalist and content material creator LEC_Wooloo, the star ADC is all set to lastly be part of Rogue’s direct rival within the upcoming switch window.

A number of groups, together with MAD Lions, SK Gaming, Workforce BDS, and Karmine Corp reportedly confirmed curiosity in Sama.

Hans Sama’s journey as a League of Legends professional

Hans Sama is arguably the present finest ADC on the planet (picture through Riot Video games – League of Legends)

It has been extensively acknowledged by followers that the TL bot laner is likely one of the most interesting AD Carry in Europe on account of his excellent accomplishments within the aggressive League of Legends area since 2020.

Hans Sama, a younger bot laner from France, started his profession modestly by becoming a member of teams like The Light Workforce, E-corp Light, and Millenium. The tremendously gifted teen had the possibility to compete in LEC 2016 with Misfits Gaming.

Hans Sama understandably seized the possibility and joined the squad for 3 arduous years earlier than recognizing that Misfits had been merely not the appropriate match for him and that he wished a change of surroundings.

Wooloo reporting that Hans Sama is ready to affix G2, changing Flakked as the brand new ADC. It had been stated Hans was one of many massive "dominoes" of the low season so hopefully we get rolling now Can Hans bounce again after a tough 2022?? 🤔 🔥 🔥

Because of this, Hans Sama joined Rogue, the group with which he loved essentially the most success. Hans Sama joined Workforce Liquid within the NA after leaving Rogue final 12 months. Regardless of the workforce showing to be sturdy, they fell in need of expectations and didn’t make it to Worlds 2022.

Hans Sama has at all times been a really aggressive AD carry that strives to take the sport by the throat and win his lane. Him becoming a member of G2, one more workforce with gamers continually desirous to impress with outplays and exhibit, is due to this fact not shocking.

Hans Sama had curiosity from many groups together with MAD, SK, BDS & KC. Ultimately the choice got here right down to VIT, FNC & G2. Hans Sama has now determined for G2 Esports, in response to sources, and is ready to signal with them. Hans being a free agent helped making him a beautiful choose up.

LEC_Wooloo claimed that Hans Sama had curiosity from many groups. Nonetheless, the choice got here right down to Vitality, Fnatic, and G2. He lastly selected G2 Esports, in response to sources, and is all set to signal with them. The truth that Hans Sama is now a free agent additionally helped G2 Esports in making the enticing choose.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



