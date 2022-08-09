Rumors Spread Quickly in Wartime Ukraine

They lived in an deserted home in a forest subsequent to a small village. They survived on mushrooms and berries. And it took months after the Russian Military retreated for the Ukrainian police to lastly seize them.

Or so the story went.

At the least 4 Ukrainian information media shops and numerous individuals on social media final week repeated the story of six deserted Russian troopers. It turned out to be baseless, however it offered the most recent vivid instance of how wartime rumors — and presumably propaganda — unfold rapidly in Ukraine.

Vitaliy Romas, a former mayor of Dernivka, a village simply east of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the place the troopers have been alleged to have been holed up, stated he obtained greater than 30 cellphone calls in at some point. The police, navy, journalists and individuals who have been simply curious referred to as to ask in regards to the supposed seize of the six Russians, he stated.