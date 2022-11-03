Rumored Kojima title Overdose in-game screenshots reportedly leaked, hint at return of key figure from Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s rumored survival horror title Overdose would possibly truly be actual. Reportedly, a couple of in-game screenshots associated to the challenge had been shared internally amongst some personal Discord servers.

The latest in-game screenshots appear to counsel that Kojima Productions is certainly engaged on a survival horror title. Whether or not the sport finally ends up being named Overdose or if it is a codename for the challenge is up for debate.

The mastermind behind the long-lasting Steel Gear sequence has been rumored to be engaged on a horror challenge for a very long time. Nevertheless, neither Kojima nor his impartial growth studio, Kojima Productions, confirmed any of the rumors. Whereas particulars concerning the sport’s screenshots are sparse, the obtainable info hints in the direction of the return of a key character who performed an necessary half in Hideo Kojima’s final challenge, Loss of life Stranding, in an undisclosed function.

Screenshots of Kojima Productions’ rumored survival horror challenge titled Overdose surfaces on-line

The in-game screenshots that leaked by way of the personal Discord server look like from the in-game stills from the rumored survival horror title Overdose, which was leaked earlier this 12 months.

In-game pictures from Overdose (Kojima’s new sport) have been leaked. In-game pictures from Overdose (Kojima’s new sport) have been leaked. https://t.co/XsUidAlWLD

The screenshots within the tweet above counsel that Margaret Qualley, who beforehand portrayed “Mama” in Kojima-san’s earlier title Loss of life Stranding and may be seen sporting a blue-tinted costume, would possibly make a return within the rumored sport.

Hideo Kojima’s rumored challenge has been one of many hottest subjects of debate because the announcement of Kojima Productions partnering with Microsoft and Xbox again in July of this 12 months. The partnership additionally got here with the promise of a online game that has been described as a title “nobody has ever skilled or seen earlier than leveraging the ability of the cloud.”

At the moment little or no was identified about Kojima Productions’ new online game challenge. Nevertheless, within the subsequent few months, rumors started to floor from numerous retailers, hinting in the direction of a survival horror sport that will probably be leveraging the ability of current-generation Xbox consoles, Xbox Sequence X|S, and is titled Overdose.

Regardless of all of the proof that factors in the direction of the existence of Overdose, the survival horror expertise from Kojima Productions, the studio, and Hideo Kojima himself, is but to verify something concerning the sport. It stays to be seen whether or not the studio will finally find yourself confirming the title’s existence, given the leaks which were circulating on-line for fairly some time.

Followers expect Hideo Kojima and his workforce to disclose their new challenge through the upcoming The Sport Awards 2022, which would be the good stage to showcase what the Japanese growth studio has been engaged on behind the scenes since its final challenge, Loss of life Stranding.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



