Rumored Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League hints at The Game Awards 2022 showcase

The Recreation Awards 2022 appears to be like to be the scheduled occasion for the announcement of a brand new Crash Bandicoot recreation. Even when no official assertion has been made but, the accessible proof is sort of convincing.

Unknown pizza bins containing Crash Bandicoot items have been despatched to a number of content material creators, together with a date hinting at a possible reveal on the day of the 2022 Recreation Awards.

The “receipt” for the merchandise, which was structured like a stack of pizza bins, said that Crash Bandicoot 4 shall be made accessible on Steam on October 18. A launch on Valve’s platform is predicted to make fourth recreation accessible to PC gamers. The installment had already been made publicly accessible by way of Activision Blizzard’s Battle.internet.

Hypothesis concerning the Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League is hinted at by a line on the field’s facet

Content material creators have been receiving parcels disguised as pizza bins loaded with Crash-themed gadgets, with the road “hungry for extra? strive our new Wumpa Pizza FOR $12.08!” written on the facet of the field as a teaser. By way of a tweet from @Nibellion, Canadian YouTuber Man Eh shared a video of himself opening the current and displaying its contents.

Nonetheless, lots of people suppose that the $12.08 price ticket for the “new wumpa pizza” is a touch {that a} new recreation shall be revealed on December 8, the identical day as The Recreation Awards 2022.

No identified recreation has the identify “Wumpa Pizza,” however it could possibly be a touch. Wumpa League is a long-rumored Crash Bandicoot recreation. Though it’s not particular, the time period could be a touch in direction of Wumpa League.

A multiplayer Crash recreation, presumably titled Wumpa League, is reportedly underneath growth by Crash 4 creator Toys For Bob. If the speculations are correct, the discharge date hinted at on the Aku Aku pizza field could be when gamers see their first glimpse of a brand-new multiplayer brawler title.

The remakes of the legendary video games that many followers who’ve grown up taking part in on the unique PlayStation’s Crash Bandicoot trilogy adored as youngsters have been a giant hit. The remakes of the Spyro the Dragon and Crash trilogies by recreation developer Toys for Bob for contemporary gamers have contributed to the revival of the normal platforming franchise.

Toys for Bob shared a attainable teaser for an upcoming title (Picture by way of YouTube/Canadian Man Eh)

As extra proof that the Activision staff Toys for Bob is creating a brand-new recreation, they revealed an image of each recreation the developer has ever created in August, placing the area for its 18th recreation empty.



