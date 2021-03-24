Ruler Kim Jong-un tests cruise missiles again | Free press

Seoul / Washington (AP) – North Korea has conducted the first missile test since US President Joe Biden took office.

South Korean Armed Forces General Staff said two short-range cruise missiles were likely fired on Sunday during the weapons test on North Korea’s west coast. Biden downplayed the test. When asked by journalists whether the test would be seen as a provocation, Biden, referring to the United States Department of Defense in Washington, said, “No … everything as usual. There is no new problem with what they did.”

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea’s self-proclaimed nuclear power from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on their design, can also carry nuclear warheads. However, there are no sanctions against the country for cruise missile tests. Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles have their own permanent propulsion.

It was initially unclear how far the two guided missiles flew on Sunday. It was the country’s first known missile test since April last year. The test appears to be part of the North Korean armed forces’ winter training, South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted a military representative.

The test was conducted after joint military exercises by the armed forces of South Korea and the US. The nine-day commando exercise, which did not include field training, ended last Thursday. The influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo Jong, had condemned the military exercises and accused the new US administration of trying to cause trouble as a first step.

During a visit to Seoul last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to increase its influence over the Pyongyang government in the dispute over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The US government is working with South Korea and other allies to formulate a new North Korea policy. The full review of these policies, including options, is nearing completion, a senior government official said. Washington has no “illusions about how difficult it will be” about the diplomatic efforts it has made with North Korea.

North Korea has continued its missile program for years. The focus is on the development of ballistic missiles. In addition, the isolated country is developing other weapon systems, including guided weapons. Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington on the North Korean nuclear program have not progressed for two years.