Rui Maria Pêgo leaves Rádio Comercial to study theater in England

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 31, 2021
0

Rui Maria Pêgo leaves Rádio Comercial to study theater in England

The presenter and broadcaster recorded 410 programs of “Era o que Missava” which became the audience guide for over a year.

The announcement was made this Friday.

The announcement was made this Friday, July 30th, via your Instagram account. Rui Maria Pêgo, 32, announced to his followers that he was leaving Rádio Comercial for a Masters Degree in Theater from the Old Vic Theater School in Bristol, England, a 75-year-old school into which he attended a class of 14 people will integrate.

“How can that go wrong? In many ways. I am 32 years old and have never lived outside my country, my name, shield and spear at the same time, has no special meaning in a country where people eat very badly. And that’s a good thing, ”he wrote in the message in which he announced that the game was scheduled for the end of September.

Rui Maria Pêgo came to Rádio Comercial on September 16, 2019 to premier the program “Era o que Faltava” together with Ana Martins. The format included more than 410 conversation shows and became the audience leader for over a year.

In the farewell message that he shared on social networks, the radio and television presenter took the opportunity to thank the listeners, but also Pedro Ribeiro and Ana Martins for the support they gave him on his trip to the Rádio Comercial that he still “a home away from home.” From home”.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 31, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of A Dalek ship as powerful as the revealed Death Star

A Dalek ship as powerful as the revealed Death Star

November 20, 2020
Photo of This is what alligator Loki looks like with no special effects and it’s hilarious (pictured)

This is what alligator Loki looks like with no special effects and it’s hilarious (pictured)

July 11, 2021
Photo of Baerbock wants to stop for short haul flights – industry angry | Free press

Baerbock wants to stop for short haul flights – industry angry | Free press

May 16, 2021
Photo of Organizations ask Merkel to reconsider vaccination patents | free press

Organizations ask Merkel to reconsider vaccination patents | free press

July 14, 2021
Back to top button