Rugged Phones Market 2021 Is Thriving All Over the world by Blackview, Caterpillar, DOOGEE, OUKITEL, Juniper Systems Inc.

The global rugged phones market was valued at US$ 2,432.84 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,960.79 million by 2027

The rugged phones market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027. The growing trend of industry & factory automation and digitalization across industries, coupled with rising investments in industrial development and government expenditure in Asian countries, such as China and India, are fueling the demand for semi-rugged and ultra-rugged phone in military & defense, commercial, and industrial sectors in APAC. Based on these factors, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several south east Asian countries are anticipated to be the fastest-growing markets for the adoption of rugged phones in the coming years. Surging population, rising disposable income, growing urbanization & industrialization levels, increasing adoption of Smartphone’s /mobile phones, rising investments in R&D activities related to mobile phone technologies and communication technologies, and favorable government policies to promote industrial growth are bolstering the growth of rugged phones market in APAC. Hence, the growing automation trend and high industrial growth is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the rugged mobile phone manufacturers in the region during 2020–2027.

Some of the key players of Rugged Phones Market:

Blackview

Caterpillar

DOOGEE

OUKITEL

Juniper Systems Inc.

AGM Mobile

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Ulefone Mobile

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

The demand for rugged mobile phones market with differentiated features to meet the ever-changing needs of industrial and safety applications is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years. However, to meet these requirements rugged phone manufacturers will have to continuously invest in technology upgradations and integrate advanced features in their product offerings. The rugged phones manufacturers are offering consumer rugged/semi-rugged phones and ultra-rugged phones depending on end users’ requirements. A few of the key vendors in semi-rugged category are Caterpillar, Blackview, and Samsung. The ultra-rugged is a niche category of rugged phones designed to withstand harsh and hazardous conditions. Sonim Technologies Inc. is one of the key players operating in this category. Also, the integration of features such as thermal imaging camera and 5G capability in rugged phones to increase their attractiveness in industries and make their performance better are driving the growth of this market.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will the Rugged Phones market size and the growth rate is in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Rugged Phones industry?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Rugged Phones market?

What are the Rugged Phones market challenges to market growth?

What are the Rugged Phones market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Rugged Phones market?

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Rugged Phones Market Size

2.2 Rugged Phones Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Rugged Phones Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Rugged Phones Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Rugged Phones Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Rugged Phones Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Rugged Phones Sales by Product

4.2 Global Rugged Phones Revenue by Product

4.3 Rugged Phones Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Rugged Phones Breakdown Data by End User

