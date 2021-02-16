Rugged Embedded Computer Market Size, Demand, Global Trend, News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

According to our latest market study on “Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Panel PCs and Fan-Less Embedded Computers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Military and Defense),” the market was valued at US$ 2,701.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,779.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Rugged embedded computers are used in industrial applications such as fracturing, wireline, lab simulation, testing, pressure pumping, and transportation. With the enlarging demands for reliability and ease of use, and advances in mesh networks in the industrial sector, the penetration of robotics, process control, automation, and Industry 4.0 is also booming, which would play a vital role in boosting the adoption of rugged embedded computers. The use of computers is suitable for high-volume manufacturing and high-efficiency industrial processes, especially in industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and automotive. Rugged computers are becoming popular over their desktop or consumer counterparts in manufacturing industries, as the former products are designed for 24-hour operation and can perform under difficult conditions, involving dust, vibrations, and extreme temperatures, among others, in a manufacturing environment. The automation industry is heavily benefited from rugged computers as they can manage and control manufacturing requirements with minimal downtime and failure rates.

The Prominent/Emerging Players In The Rugged Embedded Computer Market Research Include:

ACURA EMBEDDED SYSTEMS IN

ARBOR TECHNOLOGY CORP

Cincoze Co., Ltd.

Crystal Group, Inc.

Dell Inc.

MICROMAX TECHNOLOGY

Neousys Technology

Siemens AG

SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY COR

Systel, Inc.

An array of Applications of Rugged Embedded Computers

Rugged embedded computers are gaining high momentum across the world. In the current scenario, sectors such as manufacturing and military are challenged with the need for ever-shrinking small form factor industrial computer systems. To maintain the performance of small form factor, the rugged embedded computer is used. Moreover, next-generation processor integrated into rugged embedded computer helps healthcare, drones, and industrial automation & inspection to remain protected from the harsh environment. In mentioned applications, use of rugged embedded computers is making their position. Companies, such as ADL Embedded Solutions; Systel, In.; and Acura Embedded Systems Inc., address the needs of the above-mentioned applications as well as industries including oil & gas, defense, process automation, unmanned systems, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Massive applications of rugged embedded computers would continue to drive the market.

