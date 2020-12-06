Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Corona | Free press

Washington (AP) – The personal attorney of incumbent US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump announced this on Twitter on Sunday.

The 76-year-old former New York City mayor is leading the legal efforts to pass the US election results in Trump’s favor – without any significant success so far. It is the latest of many corona cases in Trump’s immediate vicinity. Why it was Trump who informed the public about the infection remained unclear at first.

Trump described Giuliani in his Twitter post as “the greatest mayor in New York City history.” He worked “tirelessly” to expose the “most corrupt (by far!) Elections” in US history. The Republican sent his attorney welfare wishes on Twitter. “We go on !!!” he added.

Trump hired Giuliani in mid-November to lead legal efforts against the presidential election results and Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Trump had turned to his confidant after election campaign adviser David Bossie was actually unable to act due to a coronavirus infection.

Giuliani claims to be able to prove that Trump was robbed of Joe Biden as a result of a vote robbery organized by the Democratic Party. Several lawsuits filed by Trump attorneys in various states have failed in court, partly due to a lack of evidence.

It was initially unclear how Giuliani was doing and whether he was showing symptoms of any disease. He was featured in a television interview with Fox News on Sunday morning, in which he again claimed that centrally organized electoral fraud had taken place that was “very well planned, very well executed.” US authorities said the November 3 election was the safest in the country’s history. Giuliani had spoken to attorney Jenna Ellis before a Michigan parliamentary committee on Wednesday about the alleged election fraud.

Giuliani is a loyal companion of Trump, but has gotten him into trouble several times. He was a central figure in the Ukraine affair that led to impeachment lawsuits against Trump. Giuliani had also actively sought to persuade Ukraine to investigate Trump’s eventual victorious challenger Biden.

On Nov. 19, a press conference caused a stir, with Trump’s lawyers becoming entangled in conspiracy theories. Giuliani spoke out in anger in a 40-minute monologue, sweating in the light of the headlights. Then I wondered why the dark color was running down his cheeks – it was probably traces of some dye or mascara. Giuliani’s son Andrew tested positive for the virus after the press conference.

Trump himself fell ill with Covid-19 in early October and was therefore treated in hospital. On his return to the White House, he called on Americans to “not be afraid” of the virus. Numerous people around him have already tested positive for the virus, in addition to Trump’s wife Melania and his sons Barron and Donald, close White House associates such as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump held mass rallies with thousands of supporters against the recommendations of health experts – most recently on Saturday night in Georgia. Most supporters followed the example of the president and did not wear masks.

About 282,000 people have died of infection in the United States since the start of the pandemic. The number of new infections reaches new peaks every day. In the past few days, there were more than 200,000 within 24 hours. Five days in a row, more than 2,200 people died every day after a corona infection.