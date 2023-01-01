Rudy Giuliani filming himself as his voice is drowned out by a cover band playing ‘Footloose’ is the highlight of Trump’s New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago

Former New York Metropolis Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts throughout a chat radio present on the WABC studios in New York on Sept. 10, 2021.Robert Bumsted/AP

Rudy Giuliani attended Donald Trump’s New 12 months’s Eve occasion at Mar-a-Lago.

In a video posted to Twitter, Giuliani movies himself talking whereas partygoers wave to the digital camera.

The video is usually inaudible as a canopy band performs “Footloose” within the background.

Former President Donald Trump’s New 12 months’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago featured Trump complaining about Southwest cancelling its flights, a media convention that no main information stations — together with Fox or NewsMax — lined, and a video of Rudy Giuliani ringing within the New 12 months — although nobody can hear him.

In a video posted to Twitter with the caption “Mar-a-Lago 2023 New 12 months headed proper to 2024!” Giuliani will be heard saying “Right here we’re at Mar-a-Lago…” earlier than a stay band begins performing a canopy of “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins so loudly that nothing that Giuliani says is remotely audible.

Giuliani didn’t seem to note and posted the video as folks danced round him and photobombed the digital camera.

Just lately, Giuliani’s title got here up after a report the Home Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot revealed that the Trump lawyer tried to depart a voicemail for GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama previous to President Joe Biden’s certification, however as an alternative left it for GOP Sen. Mike Lee.

Within the voice message, Giuliani urged Tuberville to delay the certification course of. Lee, who heard the message, later texted nationwide safety advisor Robert O’Brien that Giuliani was a “strolling malpractice.”

Former President Donald Trump and former first woman Melania Trump arrive for a New Years Eve occasion at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Seaside, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.Lynne Sladky/AP

Throughout a media convention previous to the occasion, Trump averted questions on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis investigating COVID-19 vaccines and questions on whether or not or not he would help a nationwide abortion ban.

When requested about what he hoped for in 2023, he replied “world peace” earlier than happening a rant in regards to the Ukraine battle and “robust borders.”

The press convention lasted a few minutes earlier than Trump and his spouse, Melania, walked off.

Representatives for Trump and Giuliani didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider