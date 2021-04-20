Rubik's Cube: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Rubik's Cube Industry?

“

Rubik's CubeRubik's Cube is a 3-D combination puzzle in the form of a plastic cube covered with multicolored squares, which the player attempts to twist and turn so that all the squares on each face are of the same color.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by China, Europe and North America, sales in other regions like Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. China is also the largest production base of Rubik’s Cube, holds about 61.36% production share in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 20.46% market share. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

In recent years, the price of Rubik’s Cube is showing a slight upward trend, with more and more innovation and high-end products presented on the market.

Rubik's and Dayan are the biggest two players in Rubik’s Cube market, with about 21.06% and 7.88% market share separately in 2017 (based on revenue). Other leading players in Rubik’s Cube market include GAN Cube, QiYi/MoFangG etc. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Rubik’s Cube manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Rubik’s Cube manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Rubik’s Cube sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Rubik’s Cube manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The Rubik's Cube Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Rubik's Cube was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Rubik's Cube Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Rubik's Cube market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Rubik's Cube generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Rubik's, VERDES, Dayan, Cube4you, MoYu, GAN Cube, QiYi/MoFangGe,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Ordinary Rubik’s Cube, Alien Rubik’s Cube,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Entertainment, Competition,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Rubik's Cube, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Rubik's Cube market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Rubik's Cube from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Rubik's Cube market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rubik's Cube Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rubik's Cube Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ordinary Rubik’s Cube

1.4.3 Alien Rubik’s Cube

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rubik's Cube Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Competition

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rubik's Cube Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Rubik's Cube Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Rubik's Cube Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Rubik's Cube Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Rubik's Cube Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Rubik's Cube Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Rubik's Cube Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Rubik's Cube Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Rubik's Cube Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Rubik's Cube Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rubik's Cube Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Rubik's Cube Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Rubik's Cube Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rubik's Cube Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Rubik's Cube Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Rubik's Cube Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Rubik's Cube Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rubik's Cube Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Rubik's Cube Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rubik's Cube Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Rubik's Cube Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Rubik's Cube Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Rubik's Cube Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Rubik's Cube Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Rubik's Cube Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Rubik's Cube Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rubik's Cube Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Rubik's Cube Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rubik's Cube Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rubik's Cube Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Rubik's Cube Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rubik's Cube Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rubik's Cube Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rubik's Cube Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Rubik's Cube Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rubik's Cube Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rubik's Cube Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Rubik's Cube Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Rubik's Cube Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Rubik's Cube Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Rubik's Cube Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Rubik's Cube Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Rubik's Cube Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Rubik's Cube Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Rubik's Cube Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rubik's Cube Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Rubik's Cube Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Rubik's Cube Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Rubik's Cube Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Rubik's Cube Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Rubik's Cube Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Rubik's Cube Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Rubik's Cube Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Rubik's Cube Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rubik's Cube Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rubik's Cube Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Rubik's Cube Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Rubik's Cube Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Rubik's Cube Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Rubik's Cube Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Rubik's Cube Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Rubik's Cube Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Rubik's Cube Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Rubik's Cube Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rubik's Cube Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Rubik's

11.1.1 Rubik's Corporation Information

11.1.2 Rubik's Overview

11.1.3 Rubik's Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Rubik's Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.1.5 Rubik's Related Developments

11.2 VERDES

11.2.1 VERDES Corporation Information

11.2.2 VERDES Overview

11.2.3 VERDES Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 VERDES Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.2.5 VERDES Related Developments

11.3 Dayan

11.3.1 Dayan Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dayan Overview

11.3.3 Dayan Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Dayan Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.3.5 Dayan Related Developments

11.4 Cube4you

11.4.1 Cube4you Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cube4you Overview

11.4.3 Cube4you Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cube4you Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.4.5 Cube4you Related Developments

11.5 MoYu

11.5.1 MoYu Corporation Information

11.5.2 MoYu Overview

11.5.3 MoYu Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 MoYu Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.5.5 MoYu Related Developments

11.6 GAN Cube

11.6.1 GAN Cube Corporation Information

11.6.2 GAN Cube Overview

11.6.3 GAN Cube Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 GAN Cube Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.6.5 GAN Cube Related Developments

11.7 QiYi/MoFangGe

11.7.1 QiYi/MoFangGe Corporation Information

11.7.2 QiYi/MoFangGe Overview

11.7.3 QiYi/MoFangGe Rubik's Cube Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 QiYi/MoFangGe Rubik's Cube Product Description

11.7.5 QiYi/MoFangGe Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Rubik's Cube Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Rubik's Cube Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Rubik's Cube Production Mode & Process

12.4 Rubik's Cube Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rubik's Cube Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rubik's Cube Distributors

12.5 Rubik's Cube Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Rubik's Cube Industry Trends

13.2 Rubik's Cube Market Drivers

13.3 Rubik's Cube Market Challenges

13.4 Rubik's Cube Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Rubik's Cube Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Therefore, Rubik's Cube Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Rubik's Cube.”