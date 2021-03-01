 Rubber Conveyor Belt  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Oxford Rubbers Pvt. Ltd., Muller Beltex B.V., T-Rex Rubber International B.V., The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

The report titled “Rubber Conveyor Belt Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Rubber Conveyor Belt Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Rubber Conveyor Belt Market: – Oxford Rubbers Pvt. Ltd., Muller Beltex B.V., T-Rex Rubber International B.V., The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fenner Grouo Holdings Ltd., Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd/JP, Wuxi Boton Belt Co. Ltd.

Industry News and Developments:

– October 2019 – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will open in December 2019 in Santa Maria. The store will feature Krispy Kreme’s iconic doughnut conveyor belt that allows customers to watch as the confections are prepared and finished by running under a glaze waterfall.

– October 2019 – Conveyor belt producer Smiley Monroe announced to open a manufacturing facility in Franklin, Kentucky. The construction will start in 2020. The move is in response to growth in the US customer base as well as increasing political uncertainty, export restrictions.

– April 2019 – The Canadian port of Vancouver started using Continental conveyor belts for the trans-shipment of potash from its docks across the world. With loading capacity of up to 2,500 metric tons per hour, the belts also feature ContiPlus online service which enables the monitoring of the performance of the conveyor belts.

– February 2019 – Flexco launched a new product in its conveyor belt maintenance line, Flexco TUG HD Belt Clamps. TUG HD Belt Clamps provide even tensioning across the entire belt width, with an extruded non-slip grip pattern on the aluminium bars that provides ultimate holding power.

– February 2019 – Singer Equities Inc. acquired Quality Conveyor Solutions L.L.C., which provides conveyor belt, accessories and field services, including installation and mobile maintenance.

Market Overview:

– The main driving factor for rise of conveyor belt usage is growth of e-commerce industry. Warehouses are proliferating due to which there is an increasing need of material handling and reducing downtime. US-based SpanTech LLC offers e-commerce conveyors for automation of e-commerce fulfillment processes.

– However, the market is largely affected by fluctuations in raw material prices, which act as a challenge for market growth. Increase or decrease in rubber prices is dependant mainly on market conditions such as global supply/demand position, crude oil price movements and the consequent impact on prices of synthetic substitutes.

Key Market Trends

Mining Industry to Dominate the Marjet

– Mining industry heavily relies on conveyor belts to transport materials taken from the for processing. In August 2019, Coal India announced a 10,000 Crore investment in conveyor belts to transport coal directly from mines in a cheaper and cleaner way without using trucks. It will also cut down theft as well as diversion of coal and help maintain quality.

– In February 2019, Semtech Corp and Transco Industries partnered up to provide a remote monitoring solution for conveyor belts in the mining industry.Semtech’s LoRa Technology enables miners to remotely monitor conveyor belts, therefore reducing maintenance costs and helping to prevent belt failure.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The increasing demand for conveyor belt in this region is due to rise in e-commerce operations, especially in China, to handle large volume of goods.

– In August 2019, Shandong New Continent Tire, a fully owned subsidiary of China’s passenger car tire and carbon black maker Shandong Yinbao Tyre Group, signed a contract with Qingdao local authorities to build a new conveyor belt plant. It will be located in at Xinhe Eco-Chemical Park in Qingdao, having total area of about 2.2 million square feet.

– Improving economic conditions and increase in air-traffic population in emerging countries such as India is causing the government to build more airports and modernize the old ones.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Rubber Conveyor Belt market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Rubber Conveyor Belt Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

