Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market Expected To Reach USD 1.81 Billion By 2026 | Emerging Players – 3M, Abrasivos Manhattan SA, Artifex DR Lohmann GmbH & Co Kg.

Summary of the Report

Global rubber bonded abrasives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand of rubber bonded abrasives from the precious metal industry and flexibility in operations with rubber bonded abrasives.

Major Key Players of the Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market

3M, Abrasivos Manhattan SA, Artifex DR Lohmann GmbH & Co Kg., Atto Abrasives, Buehler, Buffalo Abrasives, , Cratex Manufacturing Co., Lowton Abrasive, Marrose Abrasives, Pacer Industries, , Pferd , Saint Gobain, Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. Kg, Tyrolit Group, Y. Ikemura& Co., Abtex Corporation, VSM Abrasives Corporation, Cratexand and many more.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Market Definition: Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market

Bonded abrasives are natural abrasives that are fused to form a solid. They are composed of fillers, bonding material and abrasive grains. Some of the examples of bonded abrasives are resinoid bond mounted points, resinoid grinding cups, vitrified bond mounted points, rubber bond mounted points, flat unreinforced grinding wheel and others. There is a growing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in medical equipment activates, electrical & electronic equipment, transportation components and in heavy industries which are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the precious metal industry will act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Flexibility in operations with rubber bonded abrasives will also act as a driver for the market

Increasing product usage in hot melt adhesives and agricultural films particularly in Latin America will drive the regional application scope of the market

Increasing usage of rubber bonded abrasives will also act as a driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

Machine parameter constraints; this factor will hamper the growth of market in the forecast period

Manufacturers are shifting their base due to high pollution; this factor will also hamper the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, SAK Abrasives Inc., a division of SAK Industries Pvt. Ltd. bought Buffalo Abrasives, Inc., who is full line supplier of rubber-bonded abrasive products, vitrified, shellac, and resinoid. SAK Abrasives Inc. is a manufacturer of super, coasted and bonded abrasive products, which is based in India. Such acquisition will help the company to penetrate more into this market

In July 2016, Atto Abrasive launched a new range of polishing wheels in their Axiom portfolio, particularly for the saw blade industry. It is available in both cork and rubber bond and are used for polishing of saw blades. They are available in a variety of grit sizes and grit types. Such new launches will help the company to grow in this market.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

