“Rua do Medo”: Netflix ‘(cool) horror film trilogy celebrates its premiere

Each story takes place at a different time, but they will all be interrelated. Two of the stars of “Stranger Things” are taking part.

The first chapter is 1h45 long.

Robert Lawrence Stine, known as Stephen King of youth literature – who signs his books simply as RL Stine – is the creator of the sagas of “Shiver”, “Rotten School”, “Mostly Ghostly” or “Nightmare Hour”.

But there is another of his stories, “Rua do Medo,” which is now coming out on Netflix. The streaming platform will release a trilogy of horror films based on these books. The first is already available: it premiered on Friday July 2nd and is called “Rua do Medo: 1994”.

The second chapter, “Rua do Medo: 1978”, will be released on July 9 on Netflix; and the final film, “Rua do Medo: 1666”, debuted in the catalog on 16. All of them were directed by Leigh Janiak. Although the books are youthful, the films were made with a more mature audience in mind.

So the story begins in 1994, although it always takes place in the town of Shadyside. A group of teenagers discovers that the horrific events that have haunted their city for generations can all be woven together. And by chance they come across this ancient and deadly evil.

“As a filmmaker and film lover, I was very excited to pay tribute to some of the great epochs of horror film,” said director Leigh Janiak when presenting the project.

“In 1994 ‘Screams’ trumped everything else – it’s the height of 90s horror and I think it’s one of the best movies ever made. As for 1978, I watched the pinnacle of slashers – Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666 … I found my best inspiration in the beautiful rotten world of Terrence Malick’s ‘The New World’. “

The author RL Stine discussed from his point of view what the factor is that can unite such a diverse (and international) audience as the one who can see the trilogy of “Rua do Medo”.

“We all have the same fears. It doesn’t matter which country you are in, everyone is afraid of the dark or afraid that someone will peek in the closet or afraid of being in a strange new place they have never been. “

In the second film, which takes place in 1978, the story takes place in the summer after school ends. Activities at Camp Nightwing begin for the teenagers, but when a new local becomes obsessed with the urge to kill, the fun turns into an ugly struggle for survival.

The final film explains the reasons for the origin of the curse, with a result that promises to end all loose ends in a night that will forever change the people of Shadyside.

The cast includes names like Charlene Amoia, David W. Thompson, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Gillian Jacobs or two of the stars of “Stranger Things”, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, among others. Multiple actors can appear in the three stories.

