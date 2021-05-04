RTP will use new internal measures to prevent incidents of sexual harassment

Recent complaints have led to the introduction of a new labor code. TVI will also prepare a similar plan.

It will be a specific labor code containing measures against harassment and will be approved by the new administration. The information comes from “Público”, which also shows that TVI has promised to review the code of conduct.

These are the first consequences of the version of the MeToo movement in Portuguese territory, originally launched through the revelations made by actress Sofia Arruda, who confessed to being a victim of sexual harassment at work. Many others followed – remember the NiT article about all the revelations on this case.

“A specific anti-harassment code has been in the works for some time now and has already been the subject of interaction with some areas of RTP. This new code is currently being finalized and should be one of the first measures to be approved by the new administration of RTP “, the official source of the broadcaster told the daily newspaper, stressing that it is a measure taken before the recent avalanche would be worked on by confessions.

In the case of TVI, which is owned by MediaCapital, the broadcaster is committed to a new revision of the code of conduct in order to detect and deal with cases of sexual harassment more effectively. For its part, SIC has had a specific code for these cases since 2016.