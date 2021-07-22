RTP will broadcast 12-hour broadcasts of the Olympics every day

In total, the public broadcaster will broadcast more than 200 hours of the sporting event that begins this Friday, July 23rd.

They start on July 23rd.

After an initial cancellation last year due to the pandemic, the Olympic Games in Tokyo begin this Friday, July 23, with an opening show in the Japanese national stadium, which, like the euro, will also lead the year 2020 on your behalf. In Portugal, the Olympic Games are broadcast on RTP, between RTP1, RTP2 and RTP Play.

The public television broadcaster will follow the main modalities of the event, with a particular focus on gymnastics, swimming and athletics. It will be approximately 12 hours per day, for a total of 200 hours of broadcast between July 23rd and August 8th.

RTP will also accompany the Portuguese athletes participating in this edition of the event, who will participate in modalities such as cycling, judo, canoeing, horse riding, surfing, rowing, skateboarding, taekwondo, shooting, table tennis, tennis, sailing and theater. We will also be able to see the performance of the men’s national handball team. A total of 92 Portuguese athletes will be divided into 17 different sports.

On RTP1, transmission begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 a.m. After that, the transmission goes to RTP2, starting where the last one left off, and takes up to 13 hours. At the weekend, RTP1 will broadcast the event from 12.30 p.m. to 8.30 a.m. The opening and closing ceremonies can also be seen on the public broadcaster, both starting on July 23rd and August 8th at 12:00 noon.

On special occasions, RTP2 is also broadcast outside of the aforementioned times. On Sunday (25) and Monday (26) we can watch the men’s and women’s triathlon races between 10:25 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. In addition, the station relies on a diary with the best moments of the day, which starts at 9 p.m.

The broadcaster Eurosport also owns the broadcasting rights for the biggest sporting event in the world. In total, it will have more than 3500 hours of broadcast on TV and online.