RTP will be a special in honor of Zeca Afonso. to have

RTP will send a special tribute to Zeca Afonso

A documentary and a concert in honor of the famous Portuguese artist will be broadcast on August 2nd.

He is one of the biggest names in Portuguese music.

Next Monday, August 2nd, Zeca Afonso would be 92 years old. With this in mind, RTP1 has decided to honor one of the most famous and relevant names in Portuguese music and culture with a special broadcast where we can see a documentary about the artist as well as a tribute concert.

The night begins at 9 p.m. with the documentary “José Afonso: Brings Another Friend Also” by Nuno Galopim and Miguel Pimenta, the same ones who brought us “Eu, Amália”. The production offers us a more intimate and private view of the life and career of Zeca Afonso, created from the archives of RTP through interviews, conversations, concerts, reports and participation in several television programs.

“Through the RTP radio and television archives, José Afonso tells us between interviews, performances and reports about himself, his songs and how they reflected his ideas. Finding partners and never losing your sense of direction is a central path in the history of Portuguese music, which is still alive and moving today, both for the memories of José Afonso’s own recordings and for the versions that others continue to use from his work create, ”reveals RTP in a statement.

In these archives, Zeca Afonso tells us about his life, his music and how they play with each other and influence each other. During this documentary we will also see the singer-songwriter’s colleagues and friends and so immerse ourselves in his personal relationships with his fellow human beings.

The documentary will be followed by a musical moment directed by Agir that will feature a wide range of artists, all influenced by the art and life of Zeca Afonso. In “O Cantinho do Zeca” the musicians take the stage where they voice the most iconic themes of the late author.

“Recall the songs and thoughts of those who remain a central figure in the history of Portuguese music to this day in two unprecedented works in a production by Inovação RTP that will follow next Monday on RTP1”, concludes the channel public.