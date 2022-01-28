RTP will air a documentary about the life (and career) of Avicii

The DJ died in 2018 at the age of 28 after taking his own life. You can see the production this Saturday, January 29th.

Avicii started making music as a teenager.

RTP2 will broadcast the documentary “Avicii – A Verdadeira História” on Saturday January 29th. It’s a production that tells the life (and career) of Swedish electronic music DJ and producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii.

The musician died in 2018 at the age of 28 after taking his own life – he was suffering from depression. According to the book “Tim – The Official Biography Of Avicii”, written by Måns Mosesson, a Swedish journalist, using the DJ’s diary and testimonies from family, friends and acquaintances, the troubled relationship with the sudden fame could be the origin of the psychic Illness have been family, colleagues.

The documentary, which is now being broadcast by RTP, was directed by Levan Tsikurishvili, who directed several of Avicii’s music videos. It originally premiered in 2018 and is 36 minutes long. You can see “Avicii – The True Story” on Saturday from 10 p.m.

“Through his extensive personal, family and behind-the-scenes footage, we follow his journey from the early days of releasing music online, through the first shows, to the success that took him to the top of the world charts and performed for hundreds of gigs Shows, thousands of fans at the biggest music events in the world,” describes the project summary

