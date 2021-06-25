RTD cocktails Market size, trends, forecast 2028

The global RTD cocktails market is expected to be valued at USD 1.82 Billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.1% through the forecast period. Soaring demand for varied flavoured drinks with limited alcohol because of the rising health consciousness worldwide is a crucial factor promoting the market growth. Convenience, premiumization, and on-the-go trends among youth population or millennials are further fueling the market. Additionally, consumers are seeking out various convenient beverages like ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and alcopops, for not preferring spending time at restaurants or bars.

These alcoholic beverages have gained enormous demand among the teenage population inclined towards products that cater to their social lifestyle. Furthermore, the escalating need for outdoor picnics, pool-side parties, social gatherings is further benefitting the industry for RTD cocktails.

However, a few religious and cultural beliefs across various countries, heavy taxation, and health related issues due to alcohol consumption are obstructing the industry’s development.

Further key findings in the report

Based on type, the spirit-based cocktails segment contributed to the largest industry share and is predicted to occupy an outstanding CAGR during the estimated timeline. This segment is rising at an exponential rate in the industry due to their varied taste. Spirit-based beverages are mostly made from tequila, gin, whiskey, vodka, and rum. Among them, tequila and gin-based products are gaining high demand.

Among various distribution channels, the supermarkets segment is occupying the highest revenue in the market owing to having designated shelf space for ready to drink cocktails.

On the perspective of packaging, the bottles segment is registering the largest market revenue. The cans segment is foreseen to gain traction in the market, delivering the fastest CAGR in the analysis period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for on-the-go and easy-to-carry packaging. Cans are lighter than other containers like bottles and can be easily recycled.

Leading industry vendors include:

Bacardi Ltd., Halewood Wines & Spirits, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Simple Skiff Beverages, LLC., and Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co., Ltd. Pernod Ricard , Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.,

Brown-Forman, Diageo, Manchester Drinks,

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global RTD cocktails market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Malt-based

Spirit-based

Wine-based

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Bottle

Cans

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Liquor Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

