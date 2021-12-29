RPG of the day is the perfect mix of Castlevania and Dark Souls

Since December 16, the Epic Games Store has been offering its subscribers a new game every day until the end of the month. Yesterday relaxed atmosphere with Moving Out, a cooperative game in which you have to move as fast as possible. Back in the shadows today with the release of a 2D RPG / platform for the discerning dungeon RPG fans.

A mix of Castlevania and Dark Souls

This new free game from Epic Games is called Salt and Sanctuary, a platform game with a heavy RPG accent as it allows players to pre-create the class of their choice, upgrade their equipment with blacksmiths (hello Darks Souls) and raise their levels.

So, after stranding, it will be about exploring an enchanting and challenging island in a cursed kingdom of forgotten cities, bloody dungeons and desecrated monuments. The gold and salt found on enemy corpses allow the character to evolve and thus advance in the adventure. Salt and Sanctuary is inspired by the Castlevania license in its very vertical approach, its consistent bestiary and its necessary powers to pass certain areas, but also Souls by FromSoftware. This is due to its difficulty and need to illuminate the backup areas.

CAUTION, THINK ABOUT DOUBLE IDENTIFICATION

As always, you may not be able to pick up the game from the Epic Games Store. But don’t worry, rest assured, it’s quite easy on the double identification page that needs to be addressed. In fact, here are the step-by-step instructions to follow:

Sign in to your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click the “Password & Security” tab.

Activate two-factor authentication. Depending on your preferences, choose between authenticator or email or SMS authentication

As for the next free game from the Epic Games Store, we’ll have to wait until December 25th at 5 p.m. to find out its identity.