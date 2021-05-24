Rowing Shells Market – Region Wise Market Share and Revenue 2018 – 2026

Rowing shells are human-powered and wind-powered racing boats. Rowing shells are thick, narrow, long, and light in weight. The word ‘shell’ is used in reference to these boats, as the thickness of the hull ranges from 1/8″ to 1/4″, thus making these lightweight. Rowing shells used for racing are narrow, while those used for recreation are wide. Presently, these boats are made from composite materials such as fiberglass, wood, and carbon fiber. Oars are used to row the rowing shells. The design of a rowing shell has evolved over thousands of years to improve efficiency and speed. There are two types of rowing, sculls and sweep. A scull is different from a sweep in terms of the number of oars rower handles. In sculling, each rower uses two oars, while in sweep rowing each rower has one oar. Users can propel themselves with the help of a single oar in sweep rowing. Scull and sweep rowing are low-impact activities that can improve strength, flexibility, and aerobic fitness. It can be undertaken as a hobby, competitive sport, or as a fun activity during the holidays. The activities can be done on lakes, rivers, and in seas. Rowing shells can be used in competitive water sports such as racing and slipping through whitewater rapids due to their aerodynamic design.

Key players operating in the global rowing shells market include:

Ripple, WinTech, POCOCK, ECHO ROWING, Row Alden, Maas Boat Company, Durham Boat Company, Virginia Rowing Company, ELITE ROWING, Inc., Empacher, FILIPPI LIDO SRL, and Fluidesign Inc.

Get sample copy of at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54822

Demand for rowing shells is anticipated to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle and rise in interest in rowing as a sport are key drivers of the rowing shells market. Rise in participation in soft adventure sport activities and increase in the number of water sports enthusiasts are boosting the rowing shells market. Major players operating in the rowing shells market have been using aggressive marketing strategies and diversifying their product portfolios to improve their position in the market. This has increased availability of a variety of rowing shells in the market, primarily in terms of quality, size, utility, and capacity. This has helped in the expansion of the market.

The global rowing shells market can be segmented based on type of boat, outer layer, and region. In terms of type of boat, the market can be classified into sweep and scull. The sweep segment can be sub-segmented into pair, four without coxswain, four with coxswain, and eight. The scull segment can be divided into single scull, double scull, and quadruple scull. Based on outer layer, the rowing shells market can be categorized into wood, fiberglass, composite, sandwich, and others. In terms of region, the global rowing shells market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to be a major region for the rowing shells market during the forecast period due to well-established infrastructure for rowing sports competitions, large number of rowing shells enthusiasts, increase in the number of sports championships, and rise in rowing shells manufacturing units in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe and are likely to hold large share of the global rowing shells market due the increase in the number of water sporting activities in these regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54822

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact:

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com