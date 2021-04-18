Router Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

RouterA Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

China's home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products.

Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China's home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games.

Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.

The Router Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Router was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Router Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Router market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Router generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei, Qihoo 360, Gee, Xiaomi,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• 150Mbps, 300Mbps, 450Mbps, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Home Office Using, Entertainment Using,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Router, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Router market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Router from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Router market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Router Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Router Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 150Mbps

1.2.3 300Mbps

1.2.4 450Mbps

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Router Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Office Using

1.3.3 Entertainment Using

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Router Production

2.1 Global Router Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Router Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Router Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Router Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Router Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Router Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Router Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Router Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Router Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Router Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Router Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Router Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Router Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Router Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Router Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Router Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Router Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Router Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Router Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Router Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Router Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Router Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Router Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Router Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Router Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Router Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Router Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Router Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Router Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Router Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Router Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Router Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Router Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Router Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Router Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Router Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Router Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Router Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Router Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Router Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Router Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Router Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Router Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Router Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Router Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Router Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Router Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Router Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Router Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Router Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Router Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Router Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Router Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Router Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Router Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Router Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Router Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Router Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Router Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Router Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Router Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 TP-LINK

12.1.1 TP-LINK Corporation Information

12.1.2 TP-LINK Overview

12.1.3 TP-LINK Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TP-LINK Router Product Description

12.1.5 TP-LINK Related Developments

12.2 D-Link

12.2.1 D-Link Corporation Information

12.2.2 D-Link Overview

12.2.3 D-Link Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 D-Link Router Product Description

12.2.5 D-Link Related Developments

12.3 Tenda

12.3.1 Tenda Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tenda Overview

12.3.3 Tenda Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tenda Router Product Description

12.3.5 Tenda Related Developments

12.4 NETGEAR

12.4.1 NETGEAR Corporation Information

12.4.2 NETGEAR Overview

12.4.3 NETGEAR Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NETGEAR Router Product Description

12.4.5 NETGEAR Related Developments

12.5 ASUS

12.5.1 ASUS Corporation Information

12.5.2 ASUS Overview

12.5.3 ASUS Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ASUS Router Product Description

12.5.5 ASUS Related Developments

12.6 Huawei

12.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huawei Overview

12.6.3 Huawei Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huawei Router Product Description

12.6.5 Huawei Related Developments

12.7 Qihoo 360

12.7.1 Qihoo 360 Corporation Information

12.7.2 Qihoo 360 Overview

12.7.3 Qihoo 360 Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Qihoo 360 Router Product Description

12.7.5 Qihoo 360 Related Developments

12.8 Gee

12.8.1 Gee Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gee Overview

12.8.3 Gee Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gee Router Product Description

12.8.5 Gee Related Developments

12.9 Xiaomi

12.9.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xiaomi Overview

12.9.3 Xiaomi Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xiaomi Router Product Description

12.9.5 Xiaomi Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Router Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Router Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Router Production Mode & Process

13.4 Router Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Router Sales Channels

13.4.2 Router Distributors

13.5 Router Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Router Industry Trends

14.2 Router Market Drivers

14.3 Router Market Challenges

14.4 Router Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Router Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Router Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Router.