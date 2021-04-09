Route Optimization Software Market Analysis by Post COVID-19 Developments and Overview – 2025: Trimble, Inc., Caliper Corporation, Descartes Systems Group Inc

The Route Optimization Software Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Route Optimization Software market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Route Optimization Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The route optimization software market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Route Optimization Software Market: Trimble, Inc., Caliper Corporation, Descartes Systems Group Inc, ESRI Global Inc,, Google LLC, Llamasoft Inc., Microlise Group Limited, Omnitracs LLC, Ortec BV, Paragon Software Systems PLC, PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Quintiq LLC, Route4me LLC, Routific Inc., Verizon Connect Solutions Inc., WorkWave LLC, and others.

Market Overview:

– According to a global survey conducted by Verizon, in 2019, among the surveyed fleet managers, more than one-third of fleet managers who do not use route optimization solutions were of the opinion that they would expect an increase in productivity if they implemented the technology. The survey also indicates that over 53% of companies that make use of route optimization software reported actual productivity increases with most of the respondents reporting positive growth in productivity (53% respondents) and compliance (52% respondents).

– With the emergence of e-Retail, online cab services, online food delivery business has created a boost in the delivery operations and daily need for routing for delivery persons. Hence, with the help of route optimization software, the company can leverage the functionality and quickly deliver the content.

– Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, the transporting operations have been hit significantly. Most countries mandate the complete lockdown of services across states. This has resulted in an economic downturn for logistic transportation, as well as e-commerce companies. Hence, the investment towards route optimization significantly reduced.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – DispatchTrack, a provider of SaaS-based last-mile logistics Route Optimization solution announced to raise over USD 144 million from Spectrum Equity. With this funding, the company plans to transform the last mile deliveries for more businesses across categories and around the world.

– May 2020 – Dynamic Route Optimization – Route4Me announced to provide its last-mile route optimization platform to support its fight against Covid-19 in The Red Cross of Rome, Italy.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– North America, there is a considerably high penetration of vendors offering route optimization software solutions. In 2019, it was estimated that over 35% of the companies that have deployed Asset Management solutions in the region have installed basic GPS location tracking equipment, while more than 44% of such users have customized asset tracking systems, especially for route management and optimization.

– Furthermore, in the case of the United States, there is a significant increase in demand for route optimization solutions, as interoperability regulations (especially for international and joint operations) in the country are evolving. In 2019, NATOs standardization office via the AST WG announced that it is working to produce asset tracking standardization agreements and a business process model.

– The office plans to establish a standard route optimization system that makes use of an interoperability message set (STANAG 2185) that is triggered when a national tracking system reads a tag or barcode that belongs to another nation or when the asset is being tracked en-route to a theatre of operations.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Route Optimization Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

